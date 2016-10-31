A two-day international symposium on “Paediatric Bioethics” is being organised from November 5.

It will focus on a cross cultural perspective of child health and on ethics in Paediatric practices, research and public policy. Faculty from Children’s Mercy Bioethics Centre, Kansas, and Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, along with faculty from medical colleges and practitioners from across the country will debate on major streams of ethical issues involving children, according to a release.

The event will be held at Pope Paul Auditorium, St,. John’s Research Institute.

For details, contact Jagdish Chinnappa, paediatrician, by sending an email to jagchin@gmail.com or call 9845029935