Citizens want the Peripheral Ring Road, a suburban rail system and a metro line to the airport

The proposed steel flyover will be the third largest project to be undertaken in Bengaluru in the last decade after the Kempegowda International Airport and Namma Metro, both of which were chiefly funded by the Union government.

Both the Bangalore Development Authority and the State government remain silent on how this Rs 2,000 crore project will be funded. Sources in the Urban Development Department said that the Finance Department is unlikely to allocate the entire project cost, and that BDA will have to raise loans against guarantee of toll collection projections on the steel flyover.

Experts and urban planners have urged the BDA to consider alternatives, including expanding Ballari Road and alternate routes to the airport. However, the BDA stated that the horizontal expansion of Ballari Road is impractical given the land use patterns along the stretch.

This comes at a time when the courts have paved way for acquisition of land from Palace Grounds for widening Ballari Road.

“What we need to look at is developing at least three alternate roads to the airport, which do not pass through Hebbal or Mehkri Circle,” said N.S. Mukunda, founder of Citizen Action Forum (CAF). He argued that the steel flyover is only a quick-fix solution, which is unlikely to meet the demands of the city even for a decade.

Others have proposed that the government consider reviving more long-term plans like the Peripheral Ring Road, the suburban rail project and a metro line to the airport.

“The Peripheral Ring Road will probably decongest a larger part of the city. The suburban rail will add more mobility capacity than any project on the table,” said Sanjeev V. Dyamannanavar, urban mobility expert.