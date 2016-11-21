The police have ordered an inquiry after a 22-year-old habitual offender set himself on fire at Bommanahalli police station on Saturday night.

Ravi alias Chappar Ravi, a resident of Hosa Road with multiple cases of robbery and theft pending against him, was brought to the station for an inquiry in connection with a robbery case.

While in the custody, Ravi asked for permission to use the toilet, around 7.30 p.m. “That was when he used a matchbox to set himself on fire,” said a police officer. Smoke billowing from the toilet followed by his screams prompted the police to break open the door.

Ravi was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he is being treated for burns.

“We are trying to ascertain how Ravi got his hands on a matchbox,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southast) M.B. Boralingaiah, who visited the police station to conduct an inquiry on Sunday.

Probe ordered

The inquiry will also look into whether there were any lapses on the part of local police officers.

“I have asked a senior police officer to conduct a detailed probe,” said Mr. Boralingaiah, adding that action would be taken based on the report.