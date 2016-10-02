The controversy over surge pricing by taxi aggregators has resurfaced, with several city commuters complaining of paying Rs. 150 more during peak hours for a ride that should be half that price.

“Over the last two months, I was paying around Rs. 200 for my daily commute from Brookefield to Langford Road. But in the last one week, I have been paying Rs. 300 and above, and on two occasions, I have been charged around Rs. 500 for the same distance with a surge of 1.7x,” said Aparajita Kayal, a communications professional who uses Uber regularly.

Earlier this year, the State government introduced norms to regulate taxi aggregators and while they did not specifically ban surge pricing, they had capped the maximum charge per kilometre at Rs. 19.50. This rate is inclusive of whatever additional charges the operator may levy on the customer.

This ruling was challenged in court but the aggregators have agreed not to cross the limit.

Apart from the basic fare, the receipts from the aggregator, which The Hindu has copies of, list additional charges, including a distance surcharge, a ride time charge as well as surge pricing.

While these charges themselves are not banned, a simple calculation of the fare divided by the distance travelled shows that the per kilometre charge has crossed the Rs. 19.50 limit.

Christine Joseph, a banker, said, “The distance fare is below the limit but when you add all these extra fares, we actually end up paying much more. For a user like me, whose daily commute is 18 km both ways, the distance surcharge will be applicable every day, and as such I cannot use these aggregators as a cost-saving option.”

When contacted, an Uber spokesperson said the customers were being refunded the excess that they had to pay. “If a passenger is charged more than the government fares, we pro-actively refund the excess amount within 72 hours” said Uber in an email to The Hindu.