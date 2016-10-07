The State government on Thursday submitted to the High Court of Karnataka the draft notification inviting suggestions and objections from the public for amending the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of Certain Fees and Donations) Rules, 1999. This is to enhance transparency, openness and accountability in the collection of notified fee for admission to unaided institutions.

The gazette notification, dated October 5, has requested the public to send responses within 30 days to the new norms proposed under the draft Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of Certain Fees and Donations) Rules, 2016.

Justice Jayant M. Patel and justice Aravind Kumar, which is hearing petitions related to the government’s authority to fix fees for private unaided school and collection of excess fee by private schools has adjourned further hearing to November 10, while asking the government to submit progress made after public response.

The draft rules make it mandatory for every private unaided school to disclose within December 31 its fee structure for the ensuing academic year, the audit report of its finances in the previous fiscal, details of teaching resources, result in the public exams, and a statement showing computation and compliance with fee structure as per the rules on the website of the Primary and Secondary Education Department.

It also specifies the manner in which the tuition fee will have to be computed based on various normative total expenditures like actual salary expenditure on teaching and non-teaching staff in the previous fiscal ending March 31, additional amount towards contingency, operation, and maintenance costs, rent, debt servicing, and depreciation, and the likely cost increase between previous fiscal and ensuing academic year.