Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy’s name to be restored

Trustees of Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy Trust have resolved to drop the prefix Puravankara, the name of the real estate firm which was attached after it helped with funds and building expertise.

Founders and representatives of the Society and the wider community of artistes, students and writers had objected to prefixing the name of Puravankara. In a statement, the trustees have said: “In respectful deference to the sentiments expressed by the wider community, trustees of Suchitra have discussed the matter with the donor organisation and decided to restore the original name of the Trust. We cannot effect the same unilaterally. We have to wait for a few weeks for the donor organisation to formally ratify the decision at the board meeting.”

However, the trustees have not made their stand clear on two other conditions laid by the corporate entity — to name the premises after the company and to have one representative on the board.

A trustee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, does not expect much opposition to these conditions.