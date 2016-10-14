Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday caught the sub-registrar of Nandagudi accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a complainant, promising to settle the land-related dispute amicably.

The accused officer K. Goutham has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.

According to ACB officials, Goutham had been directed by Hosakote Taluk Tahsildar to investigate a land-related dispute, and had demanded the bribe to settle the matter.

Based on a complaint, a team of ACB officials caught Goutham accepting the bribe.