The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday asked the State government to submit by October 28 an action plan to implement a structured annual recruitment process for vacancies of constables and Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department.

Justice A.N. Venugopala Gowda issued the direction while hearing a petition through which the court had taken cognisance of vacancies of around 25,000 police personnel in the State and absence of a mechanism for filling these posts.

When it was pointed out by the government counsel that the State government had granted permission to the Police Department to fill 12,139 constable posts and 942 SI posts in a phased manner till 2018-19, the court said filling up of these vacancies through an annual recruitment mechanism within a stipulated period every year is the need for the hour.

The court observed orally that it is the State government that is facing problems in investigation of criminal cases and maintenance of law and order owing to shortage of police personnel.