BENGALURU, October 2, 2016
Updated: October 2, 2016 05:41 IST

Subhash Chandra Khuntia takes charge as CS

  • Special Correspondent
Subhash Chandra Khuntia
Subhash Chandra Khuntia took charge as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka on Saturday.

His first day began in the midst of the Cauvery crisis, as he attended the all-party meeting and later, the Cabinet convened to discuss the Supreme Court verdict on the water row.

‘Critical juncture’

The 1981-IAS batch officer said he had taken over at “a critical juncture” and that he would make all efforts to manage the official machinery effectively. The State government had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr. Khuntia as Chief Secretary. He succeeded Arvind Jadhav, who retired from service on Friday.

