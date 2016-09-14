Subdued Bakrid celebrations

Overseen by platoons of police, lakhs of devotees observed Bakrid in a subdued manner on Tuesday. With curfew and prohibitory orders being relaxed to accommodate the celebrations, thousands thronged to Idgah Maidan in Nandidurga Road, Bannerghatta Road, Fraser Town, Chamarajpet, among others. However, after the prayers, most retreated to the safety of their homes.

For many families, a trip to the park or relatives’ homes were out of question.

Tugging along 8 children, including children from his neighbourhood, Iqbal Ali said: “Owing to the violence and curfew, things are very subdued. I volunteered to take the children to their grandparents’ place,” he said. The message of peace in a time of water scarcity was preached across the city, said Imran Maqsood, Imam at Jamia Masjid in K.R. Market.