A day after it was successfully launched into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PISAT nano-satellite, built by students of five colleges, is performing as expected, the team said.

On Tuesday evening, the team was at the ground control station in PES University campus to check on the satellite based on the limited information which was being received. “The health of the satellite is normal. It will take another two days to get the proper information required to begin payload operations. Then we will be able to start receiving images,” said a team member.

As the ground control unit gets configured, ecstatic students were busy tracking the satellite from third party websites likewww.n2yo.com. The launch also garnered the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted his best wishes to the students. “ I applaud the industrious & innovative students of @PESUniversity, Bengaluru, for creating the PiSat that was launched successfully today,” read the PM’s tweet.