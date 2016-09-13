The indefinite hunger strike staged by Anganwadi workers and assistants entered the seventh day in Kalaburagi city on Monday. The Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Federation affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) took out a rally from Deputy Commissioners’ office and staged protest in front of the office of Zilla panchayat CEO demanding time-bound promotions and opposed the transfers of anganwadi workers.

AITUC district president Prabhudev Yelasangi accused district administration and the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat of their indifferent attitude towards the genuine demands of the anganwadi workers. The assistants who have passed SSLC examinations and have three years of service are eligible for the promotion to the post of anganwadi workers, unfortunately they are deprived of promotion as anganwadi workers in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district he added.

The health conditions of the two anganwadi workers, Nagamma Gudda and Sharadabai Jamaga, who began their hunger indefinite strike on September 8 is deteriorating.