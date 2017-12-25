Stray pig menace continues unabated in outer zones

The problem of stray pigs is mostly felt by residents of the outer zones, such as Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Mahadevapura. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Much to the chagrin of residents, especially those in the outer zones of the city such as Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Mahadevapura, the problem posed by stray pigs continues unabated.

However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials claim that “their hands are tied” and blame the pig menace on a handful of businessmen who run sties in the city and reportedly operate like a “mafia” in the outer zones.

According to senior officials, who wished to remain anonymous, these businessmen belong to a powerful upper caste community, while the actual pig rearing is handled by others. They exercise a stronghold even on the contracts that the BBMP issues to catch stray pigs, said civic officials.

“These businessmen get their own people to apply for the tenders. Once they bag the tender, they pay the earnest money deposit. But after that, no stray pigs are caught. If there are many complaints from the public, the contractors catch a few stray pigs and move them to another area,” said the official, and added that the BBMP was unable to do anything in this regard.

Official said the businessmen often let out the pigs to stray. “When they stray, there is zero investment on maintenance. When the pigs litter, they sell the adult pigs.”

According to the BBMP’s records, just 36 stray pigs were caught this year. The pigs weighed a total of 460 kg. The BBMP sold the pigs for ₹23,000 (₹50 per kg) while the contractors had to be paid a total of ₹18,000. This was after the civic body received 11 complaints from the public about stray pigs.

Senior officials told The Hindu that the civic body had even issued an order allowing pourakarmikas to catch stray pigs, but only for their personal consumption. As per the order, pourakarmikas can catch stray pigs under the supervision of the zonal Assistant Director of Animal husbandry. .

“None of the pourakarmikas came forward to catch stray pigs. They are all scared of the repercussions they may have to face,” an official said.

Munichandra, a third-generation pig rearer who has a contract with the BBMP, said his team often was confronted by the “mafia” when they go to catch stray pigs.

“Last month, we went to Begur and had to return empty-handed because a gang assaulted us and released the pigs we had captured.” Each time this happens, he said he incurs a loss of at least ₹30,000.

“Though we have complained to the police and BBMP officials, we continue to face this problem,” he added.