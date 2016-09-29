Storage in Karnataka’s Cauvery basin reservoirs seem to have improved considerably in comparison with the situation a few days ago, when the State legislature passed a resolution and the State government defied the Supreme Court order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

On September 20, when the State defied the apex court orders and stopped releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the combined storage of four dams (Harangi, Hemavati, Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini) was 26.21 tmcft. This was termed “alarming” as it was lesser than even the 27 tmcft required for providing drinking water till the end of May next.

On Wednesday morning, however, the cumulative storage had risen to 31.29 tmcft. This is owing to rainfall in the catchment areas coupled with no outflow from the reservoirs.

The KRS, which was the point of release, has seen its storage increase by 2.02 tmcft. This is the highest since September 14, when sustained release (on an average, at the rate of 15,000 cusecs daily) saw storage levels dip. The cumulative volume of water discharged from the reservoir over the past eight days has been around 0.2 tmcft, largely as a part of natural flow; while the volume of water reaching it has been 2.45 tmcft.

Similarly, the discharge from Harangi and Hemavati reservoirs has been 0.7 tmcft in the same period. The water from these reservoirs flows directly into the KRS. The Kabini reservoir has seen discharge of 0.53 tmcft in the eight days — largely to ensure constant drinking water to Bengaluru and nearly 44 towns that depend on water from the T.K. Halli barrage, said officials.

The two large catchment districts of Hassan and Kodagu have seen just 70 mm rainfall over the past eight days, which is still below the ‘normal’.

“The increase in the storage level is because water has not been released at all from the KRS. There has been little rain in the catchment areas, and all the water in the river has been stored,” said G.S. Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Only a natural flow at the rate of up to 1,500 cusecs a day has been measured at the Tamil Nadu border due to rains and water from rivulets downstream of the KRS joining the Cauvery, he said.

However, the storage in the four Cauvery basin reservoirs still remained a concern for officials as the levels were nearly a third lower than those at the same period last year.