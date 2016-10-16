The Communist Party of India (CPI), Bengaluru District Council, has opposed the proposed Rs.1791 crore steel flyover between Basaweshwara Circle and Hebbal, terming the project as “elitist.”

In a release here, it said the government instead of providing quality services to bus commuters, has focused its attention for construction of the steel flyover which would benefit numerically insignificant commuters who travel to the airport. Moreover, the project would favour corporate interests and a section of the political class, said M.D. Harigovind, secretary, CPI.

On Wednesday, the party would take out black flag protests to the offices of BBMP Deputy Commissioner and BDA office, he said.