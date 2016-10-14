As per the design drawings and the 10-page note published by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the steel flyover will have up and down ramps on Raj Bhavan Road leading to Chalukya Circle. This has raised security concerns.

Retired police officer Gopal B. Hosur, who recently headed the security detail of the Indian contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said that Raj Bhavan has always been a ‘sensitive asset’ by virtue of being the residence of the governor. “The President of India, the Prime Minister and other visiting heads of State stay only in Raj Bhavan. The security detail for each of them differs to a great extent. In this context, it is not advisable to have a steel flyover that allows an aerial view of Raj Bhavan,” Mr. Hosur said.

It may lead to strange situations like blocking traffic, frisking commuters on the particular arm of the flyover when VIPs are visiting.

However, senior city police officers said that they were briefed over the matter and have no objections. “We have to grow with the times. We need to work our security detail keeping the flyover in mind,” said a senior cop.

BVG members in quandary

When we last checked, only four of the 15 civil society members on the Bengaluru Vision Group (BVG) had responded to the open letter from a group of concerned citizens about the steel flyover. Business leaders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji and Sachin Bansal are yet to take a stand. Mr. Murthy’s office said he ‘had no comments to make’.

Of the four who have responded, all expressed reservations about the way the project is being executed. Another common thread running through their replies is that the BVG had not been kept in the loop. Sources in the BVG said that a section of members are now demanding that the government call for a BVG meet where BDA should explain the project and open the floor for an open discussion.

Chief Minister firm on steel flyover

Amidst opposition from citizens’ groups, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the government is firm in its resolve to build the flyover.

“It was only after multiple consultations that the government decided on the project. We have replied and issued clarifications to the objections raised by many quarters on the BDA website,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

In an attempt to counter the political opposition, Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George has claimed that the project was first mooted in 2010 when the BJP was in power with the BDA directed to design a flyover from High Grounds to Hebbal. He said that the government had taken the decision to execute the project keeping public interest in mind.