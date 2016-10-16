One of the largest protests planned in the city on Sunday is expected to see marathon runners with ‘#beda’ across their shirts, a Twitter campaign and participation of celebrities. Thousands of citizens are expected to take to the streets to protest the proposed steel flyover between Hebbal and Basaveshwara Circle (also known as Chalukya Circle).

Scores of Resident Welfare Associations and organisations have joined hands with the Citizens Against Steel Flyover (CASFo) to form a human chain along the length of the proposed Rs. 2,000-crore project. Celebrities and even representatives of political parties are expected to lend their support.

Theatre person Prakash Belawadi, who said he will join the human chain, said that the protesters will seek a dialogue with the city planners to consider better alternatives.

There has been an outpouring of opposition on social media with citizens garnering support through the hashtag #steelflyoverbeda. Several runners, who have signed up for Sunday’s marathon, have decided to wear #beda on their t-shirts as a mark of protest.

Srinivas Alavilli, one of those leading the protest, said that the proposed event on Sunday will be peaceful and will not entail disruption of traffic.