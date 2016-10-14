In order to intensify their protest against the the proposed steel flyover that will link Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal, the Citizens Against Steel Flyover, a citizens’ movement, has invited citizens to come and join a human chain along the length of the proposed project.

The activists are expecting people to turn up in large numbers on Sunday at four different points - Chalukya circle, near the Bangalore Development Authority office, Cauvery theatre junction and at Mekhri circle. Slamming the project, Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO of NammaBengaluru Foundation said that the project was sanctioned without public consultation and there were no response to any of the Right to Information queries.

He also pointed out that the State government had bypassed Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee in sanctioning this project.