Independent experts are unable to work out cost estimate

Bengaluru: The State government seems to have drawn a thick curtain on details of the Rs. 1,791-crore steel flyover. Experts attempting to draw up a cost analysis to ascertain if the project is being undertaken at an inflated cost are at their wits’ end.

They point out that without the final cost break-up of the project between the BDA and L&T, which has bagged the contract, it is impossible to arrive at a scientific calculation. Lack of transparency on the details, which has dogged the project from the beginning, and a staggering cost escalation of 32.6 per cent — ostensibly due to ‘wrong calculation’ of VAT — has only increased fears of an inflated bill, an expert on cost analysis told The Hindu.

“What the BDA has to release is the final cost break-up, which a BDA committee negotiated with L&T. Only with this document can an independent cost estimate and comparison to the costs now agreed upon can be made,” says R K. Jaigopal, member of Indian Road Congress and member, Technical Advisory Committee, BBMP.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has a cost estimate of Rs. 1,350 crore, which has now gone up to Rs. 1,791 crore.

“Further, design changes and addition of a few up and down ramps has made the DPR outdated,” said Naresh Narasimhan, a leading architect who is also part of Citizens Against Steel Flyover (CASFo). “While the chief minister repeatedly claims that the project is being undertaken in a transparent manner, the BDA has been hiding more than what it reveals.”

However, a senior BDA official said that they had nothing to hide and more information will be made public soon.