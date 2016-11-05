There is reason for connoisseurs of art and culture to cheer. A 150-seat state-of-art auditorium is set to be opened in N.R. Colony here on Saturday.

The auditorium ‘Prabhat Kalapoornima’ is the result of efforts by 23-year-old cousins from the Prabhat Kalavidaru artistes’ family — Varshini Vijay and Rohini Prabhat, who dreamt of setting up a mini-theatre to facilitate upcoming artistes to exhibit their talent.

Another auditorium

Incidentally, the Prabhat Kalavidaru family started a 300-seat auditorium ‘KEA Prabhat Rangamandira’ in Kamalanagar two years ago.

Prabhat Kalapoornima will be inaugurated by film-maker T.S. Nagabharana and former Mayor B.S. Satyanarayana.

Varshini is a Harikatha performer and puppeteer and Rohini, grand daughter of Dwarakanath, one of the founder of Prabat Kalavidaru, is a classical dancer.