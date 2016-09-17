After releasing Cauvery waters at the rate of 1.68 lakh cusecs to Tamil Nadu till September 20, Karnataka will be left with water sufficient only for catering to drinking water requirements of Bengaluru city and towns in the basin area and the State’s legal team has been told to bring this to the attention of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee and the Supreme Court when the matter comes up for hearing next week.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday chaired a meeting of party office-bearers and said the KPCC had endorsed the decision taken by the government on releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“After releasing water at the rate of 1.68 lakh cusecs by September 20, the State’s reservoirs will be left with water sufficient only for catering to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru city,” Mr. Parameshwara told presspersons.

The State’s legal team headed by Fali S. Nariman had been told to provide all information to the supervisory committee and the apex court on the availability of water in the Krishnaraja Sagar after September 20.

“We will also urge the Supreme Court on the necessity of evolving a distress formula.” A mechanism on implementation of distress formula had to be evolved to decide allocation of water during erratic Southwest monsoon, the Home Minister said.

The supervisory committee and the Supreme Court would hear the matter related to Cauvery water release on September 19 and 20, respectively.

The State Congress had passed the resolution seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the Cauvery and Mahadayi water disputes amicably. Meanwhile, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said the Congress government’s “repeated demand for the Prime Minister’s intervention in this dispute is politically motivated.” This, he said, would not serve any purpose.

