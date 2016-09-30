State wants experts to verify ground realities to make ‘informed’ decision

Pro-rata based sharing of Cauvery water during distress period not workable: Siddaramaiah

Stating that no further release from its Cauvery reservoirs can be made to Tamil Nadu in the present circumstances, Karnataka on Thursday appealed to Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti to send a team of experts to the Cauvery basin of both riparian States to verify ground realities to help make an “informed” decision.

Participating at a meeting of representatives of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu convened by Ms. Bharti in New Delhi as per the suggestion of the Supreme Court to resolve the row over sharing of the Cauvery waters, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked: “The ground realities state that no further release from Karnataka can be directed without destroying the standing crops of farmers and causing shortage in drinking water in the State.”

Expressing concern that the rainfall from south-west monsoon had never been so bad in the Cauvery basin in the past decade, he said all four reservoirs had received total inflow of only 129.85 tmcft as against the 41-year average of 257 tmcft.

Arguing that the position of Tamil Nadu was far more comfortable than Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that the neighbouring State had already got 43 tmcft of storage in Mettur reservoir, while another 42 tmcft of water was expected to flow from the uncontrolled intermediate catchment region in Karnataka till the end of this water season. In addition to this, Tamil Nadu had groundwater resources of about 20 tmcft, he said.

‘For drinking purposes’

“We are asking for drinking water. But, Tamil Nadu is seeking water for irrigation for its second crop taken up on 15 lakh acres of land, while Karnataka farmers have taken up cultivation only on 6.15 lakh acres, which is only one-third of the total allocated area,” he maintained.

Stating that the water released to Tamil Nadu this year was higher than those in previous distress years 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2012-13, he demanded that the Centre be guided by these to decide the quantum of flow now.

Monsoon performance

Mr. Siddaramaiah insisted that sharing of water in distress situation could not be decided on a mathematical reduction formula as proposed by Tamil Nadu. Instead, any deficiency with respect to releases will have to be decided only at the end of the season based on ground realities, which include the performance of south-west and north-east monsoon, and available groundwater in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Climatic factors

Opposing the idea of sharing water on pro rata basis during distress period, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was difficult to implement such an arrangement owing to the climatic factors of Cauvery basin, particularly the impact of two different monsoons in different parts of the basin area.