New CBSE and ICSE schools across Karnataka will now have no option but to adhere to the State government’s “Child Protection Policy for Education Institutions.”

In order to make child safety a priority, the State government has tweaked the prerequisite conditions necessary for schools to obtain an NoC, which is necessary for school managements to get permission from their respective boards.

The clause states that besides fulfilling all other criterion, the school managements will also be governed by the government of Karnataka’s regulations for safety and security of students.

The move has been made as several CBSE and ICSE schools were not adhering to the Child Protection Policy for Education Institutions that was approved in April this year.

“The aim of introducing this clause is to ensure that schools fall in line and adhere to the policy in the interest of safety of children,” said Tanveer Sait, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Mr. Sait said that seven new schools, who were seeking NoC, were given these certificates under the new clause and said that the same would be given in future to new school managements who seek permission.

The officials of the Education Department also said that the clause now gives them more power to carry out periodic checks and inspections to ensure if all the safety guidelines were complied with.