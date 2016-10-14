The State government will seek nearly Rs. 6,000 crore from the Centre to tackle drought.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said that 110 taluks had been declared drought-hit and more would join the list soon. The Centre would be urged to release funds to ensure the supply of drinking water and fodder and for providing compensation for crop loss in the wake of a deficient south-west monsoon. Later, a Central team would visit the State. The Minister said that Revenue Department officials had been directed to implement works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and ensure drinking water supply by tankers.

Asked about the regularisation of 77 acres of government land allegedly encroached upon by Eagleton Golf Resort near Bidadi, off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, by collecting Rs. 988 crore, Mr. Thimmappa said that a notice had been served to owners.

But, they moved the Supreme Court questioning the government’s decision to impose the penalty.