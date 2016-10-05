Not difficult to release 2,000 cusecs as run of the river to Tamil Nadu itself is about 1,500 cusecs: M.B. Patil

The direction of the Supreme Court on Tuesday to release 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government believes, is “implementable” given that there has been sporadic rainfall in the catchment area and about 1,500 cusecs will “anyway flow” into Biligundlu.

The State is also expecting north-east monsoon to set in early. Though this does not bring much rain to the rest of Karnataka, it is expected to augment water flow between KRS and Biligundlu. “It is not difficult to ensure releasing of 2,000 cusecs as run of the river to Tamil Nadu itself was about 1,500 cusecs,” said Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.

The quantum of water release fixed, coupled with the Supreme Court’s decision to put on hold formation of the Cauvery Management Board and decision to send a technical team to study the ground reality in the basic, was “good overall”, said the Minister. “I welcome the court’s order, as the CMB will be decided along with the main matter on October 18 and the team will visit to study ground realities in both the States,” he said.

Nariman is back

Another relief for Karnataka was that senior counsel Fali S. Nariman, who has been Karnataka’s counsel for the last 32 years, is back to argue the case. He had threatened to withdraw following Karnataka’s disobedience of the court order. His presence is seen as crucial for the October 18 main petition coming up in the Supreme Court.

Karnataka had refused to comply with the top court’s earlier instructions to share 6,000 cusecs of water till Monday evening. The apex court had warned that defying its order would lead the State to face the “wrath of law” and had given it a last chance to comply with the order. The State started releasing water after the legislature passed a unanimous resolution regarding “release of water to the crops of farmers and in the best interests of the State.” Karnataka began water release on Monday evening and about 6,800 cusecs began to flow out of the KRS. On Tuesday, the court asked release of 2,000 cusecs from October 7 to October 18, when the main petition on Cauvery will be heard.

‘Welcome step’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao termed the apex court’s order to the State as “some relief” as the State was facing many setbacks over the last one month. “The Supreme Court has finally woken up to assess the ground realities to give its suitable directions,” he said. Mr. Rao said the court’s decision to put on hold the CMB “is also a welcome step.”

