BBMP launches Tobacco Free Bengaluru campaign

more-in

Box

App to help residents join the fight

Shortly, you will be able to report violations under COTPA across the State, as the Health Department will be launching the app for citizens’convenience. “Using the app, citizens can report instances of cigarettes being sold to minors or within 100 mt of educational institutions,” said Prabhakar from the State Anti-Tobacco Cell. The app will be available on Android and iOS platforms.

Eom

Members of task forces, which will be formed at targeting sale of cigarettes in public spaces will soon be reporting violations of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). This will be part of a Tobacco Free Bengaluru campaign launched here on Wednesday by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, on the occasion of World No Tobacco day.

Lokesh MN, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), said that officials from the Education department, Health department and police would be roped in to make the campaign a success. The most difficult part of any regulation was its implementation. "We will institute task forces in all educational institutions involving teachers, health inspectors and police to enforce the Act," said Mr. Lokesh. Awareness campaigns will be organised in all schools from June.

State Anti-Tobacco Cell officer Prabhakara said that as part of the campaign, surveillance around educational institutions and in public areas would be increased.

However, activists remain sceptical of the political will to enforce the campaign. "Two years ago at this same venue, the State government announced a ban on gutka. The move brought down usage drastically, so much that patients would come to us saying they had stopped chewing gutka as it had become hard to obtain. It is sad that in a matter of two years, this stand has got diluted," said Pratima Murthy, Chief, De-addiction Services, National Institute Of Mental Health and Sciences, referring to the recent Health Department circular reversing the ban on chewing tobacco.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation organised free carbon monoxide detection tests for its staff and held an anti-tobacco signature campaign at ticket counters at Mysore Satellite Bus Stand. Similar programmes will be organised at other bus stands in the coming week. The Karnataka Cancer Society also held a programme at the SDM Institute of Ayurveda and Hospital on the ills of tobacco use.