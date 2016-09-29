Owing to shortage of rainfall during the monsoon, the State government on Wednesday declared 68 taluks drought-hit.

Briefing presspersons after a Cabinet meeting here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said that the 68 taluks covered the districts of both south and north Karnataka. These taluks had 20 per cent deficient rainfall, low soil moisture (less than 50 per cent), loss of more than 30 per cent of crop, and dry spell for four weeks in a row.

Toor dal

It was decided to provide a kg of toor dal to below poverty line ration cardholders at a price of Rs. 30 per kg each month. It would cost the exchequer Rs. 360 crore per year. The Cabinet also decided to set up a centre of excellence at sub-centres of the Government Tool Room and Training Centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Dandeli. A private firm would support upgrading works. The estimated cost of upgrading is Rs. 2,031 crore.

It was decided to extend the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme across the State for disbursement of subsidy under the Union government schemes. This would help plug leakage in the disbursement of subsidy, the Minister said. Also approved was the Karnataka State (Forensic Science Laboratory Services) Recruitment Rules, 2016. Administrative approval was also given for construction of eight police stations, one circle office and one sub-division office under the police modernisation scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 144.11 crore.

The work on the police stations would commence this year, he said.