Move to release water is keeping in mind the best interests of State, says Siddaramaiah

The resolution in the Karnataka legislature ends a confrontation between the State government and the apex court and would ensure “at least partial compliance” of the court’s September 30 order asking Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till October 6.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained how the release of water for irrigation in Karnataka would “invariably” ensure flow of over 6,000 cusecs of water a day to Tamil Nadu, starting immediately, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that it had “warned the State government to not use the resolution as an excuse to release water to Tamil Nadu.”

However, given that the resolution was adopted by the State legislature unanimously, State government officials said “they do not expect any opposition to water flowing into Tamil Nadu.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed out to the Legislative Assembly that the State government has not defied the Supreme Court order and it had released water to Tamil Nadu in excess of 192 tmcft awarded by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in all seasons in the last decade, except three “distress” years (2012-13, 2015-16, and 2016-17).

“We have expressed our inability to release water to Tamil Nadu owing to shortage in our reservoirs. With the increase in inflow of water in KRS in the last 10 days, we have now decided to release water into canals and it will invariably seep into Tamil Nadu.” Daily inflow of water into KRS was 7,000 cusecs, he said.

The move to release water now, he explained, is keeping in mind the interests of the State and its main petition in the apex court, challenging the final award of the CWDT, coming up for hearing on October 18.

He explained that the release is to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order and to protect standing crops on 4.26 lakh acres in the State. Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that “the government will not compromise on drinking water requirements of people in the Cauvery basin, including residents of Bengaluru and Mysuru. Drinking water is a fundamental right. The government has an obligation to ensure drinking water to its people.” A total of 23.3 tmcft of water is required for drinking purposes till June, 2017.

Sowing area reduced

Owing to water deficiency, sowing area has been reduced from 18.85 lakh acres to 6.15 lakh acres and standing crops on 1.88 lakh acres have dried up in the Hemavati canal region, he said.

Compensation

Responding to Opposition members’ plea on providing compensation to farmers who had lost crops, the Chief Minister said a survey would be conducted to asses loss of crops and later compensation would be announced. He also promised withdrawal of cases filed against innocent people during the Cauvery stir last month.