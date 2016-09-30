It is known as the pensioner’s paradise, but Bengaluru was ranked 7 when it came to murder of senior citizens and third in terms of robbery in 2015. According to National Crime Records Bureau data, Karnataka had 44 victims, while Maharashtra topped with 173.

Meanwhile, when it came to elders becoming robbery victims, Karnataka reported 118 cases. The topper was Maharashtra with 720 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 88. P.N. Geetha, a senior citizen living in K.R. Puram, said the safety of senior citizens do not depend on the police alone. “Most often, elders living alone in bungalows become easy targets. They should think of moving into apartment complexes where they will be more secure,” she said.

A senior police officer said that most often, elders become victims of attention diversion. “Whenever senior citizens sense danger, they can call the Elders’ Helpline. Our police officers also keep a check on homes where they live alone,” said a police officer.