Get ready for a colourful carnival as the country’s premier street art festival, ST+ART, arrives in Bengaluru in October

The festive season gets more colourful with ST+ART festival coming to Bengaluru for the first time. From October 1 to 31, be prepared for transformed spaces, a riot of colours and public spaces getting a fresh lease of life as artists take over different sites.

Bengalureans will see Siddharth Kararwal doing foam sculptures around Bellandur Lake, Ullas Hydoor’s map of Bengaluru at Majestic Metro Station, Poornima Sukumar engaging with Akka Mahadevi’s poetry in K.R. Market and many more incredible pieces.

“The idea is to open spaces to dialogues, conversations and culture creation through the lens of the city,” says Amitabh Kumar, faculty at Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology. ST+ART Bangalore is a collaboration between Srishti and ST+ART Foundation and has been sponsored by Asian Paints. BMRC has also lent support to the festival.

The first ever ST+ART festival happened in Delhi in 2014 after which it travelled to Mumbai and Chennai. ST+ ART Bangalore, Amitabh says, is not going to be a franchisee movement but will be specific to the city with contextual and site-specific works and local art spaces like Jaaga, Maara, 1 Shanthi Road, IIHS, Chitrakala Parishath becoming part of it.

The festival is a part of Srishti’s year-long Festival of Stories being held in collaboration with Cubbon Park Metro Station. On October 28, works by 13 students of Srishti will be unveiled at Cubbon Park Metro Station. This activity will be the second major part of the Festival of Stories.

Coming back to ST+ART Bangalore, the festival will have 10 artists from the city, four from different parts of the country and three international artists.

Besides public art pieces, workshops, film screenings and public colloquiums will be other significant elements of the festival. Shilo Shiv Suleman, Ullas Hydoor, Poornima Sukumar, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, Harshvardhan Kadam, Daku, Siddharth Kararwal, George Mathen also known as Appupen, Sameer Kulavoor, Anpu Varkey and of course Guess Who, the anonymous graffiti artist are some of the participants in the festival. Amitabh informs us they are trying to get Blaise Joseph to conduct workshops. During the first edition of ST+ART, Blaise conducted workshops for the inmates of Tihar Jail in Delhi.

“Baadal’s works as we know will be a spectacle about which we can’t reveal much. Guess Who has a specific audience in mind. Munir Bukhari’s work will be an ode to Kannada cinema. Hanif (Qureshi) is particular about having artists from different social backgrounds in the festival,” reveals Amitabh, who is himself a well-known artist and has been behind some major public art works in the city.

For a street artist, Bengaluru offers a very different kind of landscape. “From my past experiences here, I have felt that people notice even a small thing. A major chunk of street artists in India come from Bengaluru but you don’t see much of art in public spaces here. So the focus will not be on size but to add more works,” feels Hanif, who is an artist, designer and co-founder of ST+ART festival.

Anpu Varkey who gave Delhi its largest mural in collaboration with German artist Hendrik ECB in 2014 -- the colossal Mahatma Gandhi on the wall of Delhi Police HQ on ITO, doesn’t remember doing any work in Bengaluru, the city, she grew up in.

But this time the artist has something phenomenal planned on a public wall near Halasuru Metro Station. “It is about dreams, hope and desire. I am readying stuff for it. I will be doing stop motion animation. What I also hope is that it will bring street artists of Bengaluru together on one platform with each taking ownership of the festival,” says Anpu.