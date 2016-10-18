A day after Congress leader and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad submitted his resignation as member of the Legislative Assembly, his fate as a legislator remains uncertain as Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad neither accepted nor rejected the resignation.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Koliwad said he would take some more days to decide whether to accept or not the resignation letter of Mr. Prasad. “Accepting or rejecting the resignation of the Legislative Assembly member is left to my discretion. I need some more time,” the Speaker said.

He said there was no truth in media reports that he had rejected the resignation of Mr. Prasad. In an unprecedented move, Mr. Koliwad posed eight questions to Mr. Prasad before receiving the resignation letter on Monday. The Speaker had sought reasons for the resignation in writing from the veteran Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said on October 27 he would hear the matter on disqualifying eight members of the JD (S) from the Assembly. Eight MLAs had allegedly voted the Congress candidate in elections to the Rajya Sabha from the Legislative Assembly, a few months ago.