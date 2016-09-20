A spot painting competition will be organised by Bal Bhavan, Cubbon Park, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The contest is for children aged between five and 16.

It will be held at the following centres: Rajajinagar Mini Bal Bhavan, Gayathri Devi Park, near Varalakshmi Nursing Home, Mariyappanapalya; Mini Bal Bhavan, 7th Block, opposite Deepak Hospital, K.R. Road, Jayanagar; Coles Park Mini Bal Bhavan; and Jeevan Bhima Nagar Mini Bal Bhavan, near the bus stand. Those interested should register by September 30.

For details, dial 080-22861423 or 22864189 or send an email to secybalbhavan.bng@ gmail.com, a press release said.