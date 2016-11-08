Bengaluru: The sports start-up seminar ‘Billion Hopes’ was inaugurated at the IIM-Bengaluru on Monday. The seminar intends to carry on the momentum of our performance in the recently concluded Olympics and Paralympics. While launching the seminar, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, “IIMB should think of innovative ways to solve issues plaguing the sports sector. The seminar must debate and come out with an action plan that is creative and effective.”

The conclave aims to strengthen the eco-system around sports: from generating awareness and interest, creating and maintaining playing facilities, coaching and fitness at the grassroots level, talent identification and development, sponsorship, performance analytics, among other things.