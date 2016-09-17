Sticker shops on both sides of the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border saw brisk business on Friday.

To avoid being stopped by the police on either side of the border, a few intrepid motorists halted at sticker shops to mask the registration plates of their vehicles. For example, the ‘A’ in KA could be covered with an ‘L’ to make it seem like a Kerala-registered vehicle.

“Changing one alphabet on both sides can cost anywhere between Rs. 50 and Rs. 40,” said a man who runs a sticker shop at Attibele. “Once the sticker is changed, the motorist drives across the border usually after midnight and then removes the sticker.”

Though the police were allegedly aware of what was happening, they turned a blind eye to this offence.

A group of people who were driving to Pune from Tamil Nadu alleged that it was the police who had advised them to buy stickers. “It is to prevent a law and order situation from arising. There are some people who need to get into either Karnataka or Bengaluru desperately,” said a policeman from Tamil Nadu.