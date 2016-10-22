The Railways will run special trains between Yeshwantpur and Belagavi to clear the rush of passengers during Deepavali.

According to a release, Bengaluru Division, Yeshwantpur – Belagavi Suvidha Special (82661) will leave Yeshwantpur at 8.30 p.m. on October 28 and reach Belagavi at 8.10 a.m. the next day. The Belagavi – Yeshwantpur Suvidha Special (82662) will leave Belagavi at 7.10 p.m. on November 1 and reach Yeshwantpur at 6.20 a.m. the next day. The train will have halts at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Londa