To mark International Coffee Day on Saturday, the Coffee Board of India on Ambedkar Veedhi will be organising special events, including demonstrations on how best to brew that perfect cup, plays and competitions. It has invited entrepreneurs in the local coffee industry to participate.

“This is the best day to offer a platform to showcase varieties of coffee grown in Karnataka,” said D.K. Nagendra, consultant, Promotions, Coffee Board, Bengaluru. “The occasion will educate people on the positive aspects of coffee, while promoting coffee growers, stakeholders and consumers,” he added.

Post-lunch sessions (from 2.30 p.m.) will bring in CAFFEST, the highlights of Arabica and Robusta, two varieties of which Karnataka has 70 per cent of the total country’s production.