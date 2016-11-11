Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad suggested that the State government scrap holidays declared on birth anniversaries of religious/community/political leaders. He was speaking at the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Mr. Koliwad said government offices, schools and colleges should function and hold seminars and workshops. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “Tipu Sultan was not anti-Hindu. People of the State should not be misled by the BJP’s false propaganda. Keeping an eye on the 2018 polls, the BJP has indulged in doublespeak on the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.”

