Doctors say crime couldn’t have been committed by one person

In a fresh twist to the rape and murder of Sowjanya in 2012, a Special CBI Court on Saturday summoned three persons not named by the investigation agency in its charge sheet. The body was found in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district. Witness statements by two doctors who conducted post-mortem on the body have given a new twist to the case. During cross examination, they testified that the crime was committed by more than one person.

While issuing the summons under Section 319 of CrPC, the court observed that Santosh Rao, given his mental ailments, couldn’t have committed the crime alone. It relied on the doctor’s statements for issuing the summons to Dheeraj Jain, Mallik Jain and Uday Jain, sources said. Judge Rekha B. S. summoned the trio based on an application submitted by Chandrappa Gowda, father of Sowjanya, alleging that they were involved in the crime. The CID had arrested Santosh Rao, who suffers from depression and other mental ailments, in connection with the murder. Now, the Special CBI Court has summoned the three others, based on new information presented during the trial.