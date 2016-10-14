A temporary solution to reducing noise pollution from DG sets is improved soundproofing, feel residents.

“The easiest solution is soundproofing and improved acoustics, which is not being done,” said Ravindra M., president of MSR North City Residents’ Welfare Association, “They could also shift the generator sets away from residential layouts, as has been directed by the KSCPB.”

UPS system

Trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta says that the use of DG sets in commercial areas is reduced if power supply is reliable. “A few years ago, passers-by and people living near Avenue Road (Chikpet) had to face severe noise and air pollution due to DG sets being run by most commercial establishments. Today, with power cuts being fewer, most shops have switched to UPS systems,” he said. This has alleviated the problem to a great extent. However, during summers, when power cuts are frequent, the problem returns.