Agitation endson Friday, but uncertainty prevails

The decision of petrol station owners across the country not to purchase fuel for two days resulted in several pumps going dry on Thursday, the first day of the agitation. Customers queued up at fuel stations since morning to tank up. “Two petrol stations near my house in Indiranagar had run out of diesel by evening. The operators suggested I go to a private station or a company operated one nearby. I topped up at a private fuel station as I was not sure when normalcy will be restored,” said Kaushik Chatterjee, a data analyst.

While the agitation will end on Friday, there is danger of fuel not being available even after that as owners are planning to operate a 'single shift' from Saturday if their demands of several years are not met.

The protest comes amidst growing demand by operators to implement findings of the Apurva Chandra Committee, which, among other things, recommends a periodic review of dealer commissions.

Another strike has been planned for November 15 when there will be no purchase or sale of fuel, sources said.

Earlier calls for such protests never fructified as oil and marketing companies offered to negotiate with owners of fuel stations.