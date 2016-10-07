A call to go ahead with the demolition of the building, abandoning the rescue operations, was taken after victim location cameras, which detect breathing, sound and body heat, failed to show any more signs of life under the rubble in Bellandur.

Pradeep K.K., Deputy Commander, National Disaster Response Force, who led the rescue operations, said six victim location cameras were deployed for more than one-and-a-half hours.

“The cameras are customised to detect any life under the rubble in building collapse cases. But there were no positive signs of life under the rubble, following which a decision was taken to demolish the building,” he said. Two more bodies were recovered late on Thursday night.