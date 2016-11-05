It was in connection with election to the post of vice president of Harohalli Gram Panchayat

In a drama that unfolded on the day of election to the post of vice president of Harohalli Gram Panchayat, one of the aspirants and two other gram panchayat members were allegedly kidnapped by a group of 30 men to prevent him from contesting.

Around 12.30 p.m. on Friday, H.D. Mahadevaya, an aspirant for the post of vice president, was heading towards the gram panchayat office along with Sridhar and Balaji — both panchayat members — when they were allegedly kidnapped by a group of men. Along with them, Balaji’s four-year-old son Dakshit, Janata Dal (Secular) party member Selvaraj and driver Nagaraj were also abducted, near Hill View resorts in Basavanapura.

According to police sources, they were travelling in a car to file nominations in Harohalli when some men came in five cars and intercepted their vehicle.

“We were on the way to file nominations for the gram panchayat vice president election, which was supposed to be held on Friday noon. But due to lack of quorum, it was postponed to November 18. It was at this juncture that the gang, wielding weapons, intercepted our car. They pulled us out of the car and pushed us into their vehicles,” said Mr. Mahadevaya.

“We were threatened all through till they dropped us in a place called Balandhur around 12.45 p.m. We then called our friends, who came to pick us up. We, especially the small boy, were shaken by the incident,” he told The Hindu . He has lodged a complaint with the Ramanagara superintendent of police and the rural police station.

A senior police officer, however, claimed that the family members have not come forward to lodge a complaint. “It is connected with the elections. We are inquiring,” said the officer.

