BOSCO, a city-based non-governmental organisation, with help from local police rescued six children, who were reportedly trafficked from Bihar and forced to work in a paper decorations manufacturing unit and bag factory. These children, some who are as young as 10 years, were being exploited and forced to work and sleep in one room with several adults.

Sources said the children were working here as bonded labourers for more than two years. Inquiries revealed that the agents, who brought the children to the city, paid money to the children's parents, who are all said to be belonging to lower socio-economic groups in rural Bihar.

The K.P. Agrahara police have taken up a case of child trafficking and further investigations are on.