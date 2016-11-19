(Clockwise from top) Akshay Venkatesh, V. Kumaran, Sunil Amrith, Anil Bhardwaj, Kaivan Munshi, and Gagandeep Kang have been chosen for this year’s award.

This year, the Infosys Prize 2016 has gone to six persons for achievements ranging from the study of Martian atmosphere to the history of infectious diseases.

The Infosys Science Foundation announced the winners of the prizes on Friday in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities.

The winners are: V. Kumaran, Department of Chemical Engineering of the Indian Institute of Science, in the category of Engineering and Computer Science; Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, for Life Sciences; Akshay Venkatesh, Department of Mathematics, Stanford University, for Mathematical Sciences; Anil Bhardwaj, director, Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, for Physical Sciences; Kaivan Munshi, Professor of Economics, University of Cambridge, UK, for Social Sciences; and Sunil Amrith, Professor of History, Harvard University, for Humanities. The awards ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on January 7, 2017.