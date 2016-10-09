The Federation of Karnataka Quarry and Stone Crusher Owners’ Association has demanded that the State government simplify rules for building stones as it would help medium and small scale entrepreneurs. Speaking to presspersons here recently, federation president Sanjeeva Hattiholi said the government has amended the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules 1994, which has withdrawn all concessions given to small and medium entrepreneurs, and has come out with the e-auction policy for minor minerals. This will only help capitalists, he said.

