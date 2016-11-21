A rowdy sheeter and seven of his associates, all lodged in Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, were allegedly beaten up by the prison staff following a clash between two rival groups.

The inmate, C.D. Narasimha, who has multiple cases against him, got into a verbal argument with another gang in the prison on November 15. According to sources, before the argument could escalate, the staff put Narasimha and his associates in a barrack and later allegedly assaulted them.

The incident came to light when Narasimha’s wife Sarojamma, who is seven months pregnant, visited the prison the next day and saw that he had been badly beaten. She filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission on November 17. A team of officials visited the prison.

Inquiries revealed that Narasimha had fractures on his limbs and bruises all over his body. His associates had also been badly beaten up. The inmates told SHRC officials that after the attack, they had not been provided with food or medicine. Officials recorded the statements of the inmates and issued notices to the Prison Department seeking an explanation. However, Director General of Prison Satyarayana Rao said that he was not aware of SHRC’s visit.