With 68 taluks already declared drought hit, the shadow of drought looms over another 35 taluks in Karnataka, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said on Thursday. With this the number of drought hit taluks may increase to 103 in the State.

Taluks coming under Malnad and the coastal districts had 20 per cent deficient rainfall and similar was the situation in some taluks outside the region. “On getting concrete facts and figures about factors such as deficient rainfall, low soil moisture and crop loss pattern, a detailed report will be sent to the Centre seeking assistance,” Mr. Thimmappa said.

He said the government had decided to extend Bahu Gram drinking water project in villages which were facing acute shortage of drinking water.

Mr. Thimmappa said Deputy Commissioners would be empowered to permit drilling borewells for drinking water purposes. A decision will be taken in the next Cabinet meet, he said.