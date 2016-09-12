A number of students under the banner of district unit of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a demonstration at KSRTC Bus Stand Circle here on Monday hailing the victory of Leftist organisations in the elections held to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

They raised slogans and distributed sweets to the public to express their happiness over outcome of JNUSU elections.

While congratulating the JNU students for firmly backing the left forces once again, the SFI functionaries said the victory of SFI and All India Students Association (AISA) in JNUSU as a setback to right-wing forces.

“The students of JNU once again upheld the ethos of secularism and democracy,” SFI district unit president K. Vasudeva Reddy said.

The SFI also called upon governments to earmark more funds for education in the budgets and take necessary steps to protect democratic rights of students by holding the elections to students’ bodies regularly.