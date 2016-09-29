In a move that is expected to be welcomed by thousands of commuters, seven pairs of trains will begin halting at the new station built at Hoodi.

The halt is located between Krishnarajpuram and Whitefield railway stations. It can turn into a major gateway to one of the city's largest IT corridors.

Until now, commuters would climb trains that either slowed down or halted at the spot, but there was no proper facility for boarding or disembarking.

“This station would act as a feeder to the Byappanahalli metro station as well,” said Anjali Saini, member, Whitefield Rising.

The station was built using a Rs 1.75 crore grant from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds of P.C. Mohan. It will have two high-level platforms, a ticketing office, shelters, benches and lighting facilities. A foot over bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.12 crore, which will also come from the MPLAD funds.

Residents are now hoping that trains will in due course begin halting at the Satellite Goods Shed station, which will make commuting to ITPL and surrounding areas easier.

“The construction of a platform and other facilities will cost around Rs. 8 crore. The Divisional Railway Manager has visited the site and we are hopeful this project will be undertaken soon,” Ms. Saini added.

Trains to halt at Hoodi

KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam Passenger (56509/56510)

KSR Bengaluru – Bangarapet MEMU

KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam MEMU

KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam Passenger (56507/56508)

Bengaluru Cant. – Kolar DEMU

Bengaluru Cant. – Bangarapet DEMU