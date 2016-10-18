Serial rapist and murderer Umesh Reddy alias B.A. Umesh, who is facing death penalty after the Supreme Court recently refused to review its verdict, on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking direction for commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment owing to “compelling supervening circumstances”.

The petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamala Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B.

It was contended in the petition that the death sentence had become “in-executable” owing to excessive delay in disposal of mercy petition by the President of India, subjecting the convict to solitary confinement, and the suffering of prisoner from mental illness — as defined by the Supreme Court for commuting confirmed death penalties to life imprisonment.

The petition pointed out that there had been an excessive delay of two years and three months in disposal of the mercy petition filed his mother. Also, the petition stated that Umesh was kept in solitary confinement for the last 10 years owing to which he had developed mental illness for which he was being treated.

Umesh, a former reserve police constable, was involved in a series of rape and murder cases in Karnataka and other States. The police described him a “psychopath serial killer” who raped women before killing them and sexually abusing victims even after murdering them.